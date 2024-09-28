Sports Highlights: Internationals Rally, Injuries Galore, and Soccer Legend Retires
Current sports news includes the Internationals leveling up with the U.S. at the Presidents Cup, injuries to key players in the Cowboys and Giants, Christine Sinclair announcing her retirement, and increased WNBA attendance. Other highlights include the Chicago Marathon honoring Kelvin Kiptum and Emiliano Martinez’s suspension.
The Internationals brought fresh excitement to the Presidents Cup by leveling with the U.S. after a 5-0 foursomes rout on Friday, making the score 5-5. This sets the stage for an intense Saturday with eight matches.
Injuries plague the Cowboys as linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence face significant downtime. Giants' rookie WR Malik Nabers is also in concussion protocol, while Cardinals' Trey McBride is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to a concussion.
Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2024 NWSL season. Additionally, the WNBA reported a 48% increase in regular-season attendance, marking a major win for the league.
