Sports News Roundup: Highlights from Golf, NFL, WNBA, and More

The Internationals drew level with the U.S. at the Presidents Cup after a 5-0 foursomes sweep. The Dallas Cowboys face injury setbacks. The Giants' Malik Nabers and Cardinals' Trey McBride are in concussion protocol. Caitlin Clark wins WNBA Rookie of the Year, with increasing WNBA attendance.

Updated: 28-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:28 IST
The International Team breathed new life into the Presidents Cup, rebounding with a 5-0 foursomes rout in Montreal on Friday to level with the United States. This crucial win prevents the U.S. from running away with the competition, now tied at 5-5.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are expected to miss games due to injuries more severe than initially anticipated. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed on Friday that Parsons is week-to-week, while Lawrence may miss four games due to a sprained foot.

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is in concussion protocol, coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Friday. Similarly, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders due to a concussion.

WNBA continues to shine as Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark wins Rookie of the Year. Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier takes home the Defensive Player of the Year Award, with the league reporting a 48 percent increase in regular-season attendance compared to last year.

