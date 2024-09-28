WADA Appeals Tribunal Decision on Jannik Sinner's Drug Test Case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has formally appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against an independent tribunal's decision to clear world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner of doping violations after he failed drug tests, WADA announced on Saturday.

WADA contends that the tribunal's finding of 'no fault or negligence' on the part of Sinner was incorrect under the rules. They are seeking a ban of one to two years for the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion. The tribunal, led by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), had accepted Sinner's explanation that clostebol entered his system through massages and sports therapy from a support team member.

The ITIA stated, 'The process was run according to World Anti-Doping Code guidelines; however, the ITIA acknowledges and respects WADA's right to appeal the independent tribunal's decision.' According to the ITIA, Sinner's physio, Giacomo Naldi, used an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol on a small finger wound and subsequently gave Sinner massages without gloves between March 5 and 13. Sinner has consistently maintained his innocence but faced criticism from some players who found his explanation 'made no sense.'

(With inputs from agencies.)