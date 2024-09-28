Indian Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna Faces Unexpected Defeat at China Open

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig faced a surprising defeat at the China Open ATP 500 tournament, losing to Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in their first-round match.

The second-seeded Indo-Croatian duo lost with a score of 5-7, 6-7 in the round of 16 match, which lasted one hour and 31 minutes.

Notably, Bopanna's regular partner, Matthew Ebden of Australia, opted out of participating in the ATP 500 event. Bopanna has previously teamed up with Dodig in 2017 and 2021, reaching the final at the Montreal Masters 1000 event in 2017. The 44-year-old Bopanna has had a successful year, winning titles at the Australian Open Grand Slam event and the Miami Open. Earlier this month, the Bopanna-Ebden duo was also eliminated in the round of 16 at the US Open doubles.

