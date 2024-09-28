Left Menu

Musheer Khan Stable After Road Accident, Expected to Miss Upcoming Cricket Season

Musheer Khan, a promising 19-year-old cricketer from Mumbai, is stable but will miss the start of the Ranji Trophy season after sustaining neck injuries in a road accident. The accident occurred en route to Lucknow, affecting his participation in the Irani Cup and potentially sidelining him for three months.

Updated: 28-09-2024 14:51 IST
Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, younger brother of Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, is stable after suffering a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow. The incident is expected to sideline him from cricketing action for an extended period, starting with the upcoming Irani Cup.

The 19-year-old cricketer will be out of action for at least three months due to neck injuries sustained in the accident. Musheer, en route to Lucknow from Azamgarh for the Irani Cup, was accompanied by his father, Naushad Khan, who escaped with minor scratches after their car hit a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway.

Dr. Bhola Singh, Medical Superintendent at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, confirmed that Musheer is out of danger and under the care of orthopedic specialist Dr. Dharmendra Singh. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is closely monitoring his condition and plans to fly him to Mumbai for further evaluation once deemed fit for travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

