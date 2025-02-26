Epic Resistance by Vidarbha's Duo in Ranji Trophy Final

A crucial partnership between Karun Nair and Danish Malewar led Vidarbha to a commanding 254/4 at the close of play against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final. Despite a mix-up that denied Nair his century, the duo's resilience was pivotal after a rough start.

Struggling at 24/3 after early blows by Kerala, Nair and Malewar orchestrated a remarkable comeback, putting together a steadfast 215-run stand for the fourth wicket. Their collaboration spanned three sessions and showcased a blend of caution and aggression.

Although Nair fell short, his partnership with Malewar, who remains unbeaten at 138, reinstated Vidarbha's standing. Kerala's bowlers, including MD Nidheesh, initially dominated but Nair and Malewar's persistence turned the tide for Vidarbha.

(With inputs from agencies.)