Left Menu

State Associations Withdraw No-Confidence Motion Against AITA President Anil Jain

The state associations affiliated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have withdrawn their proposed no-confidence motion against outgoing President Anil Jain. The motion was withdrawn to avoid harming India's international image, despite accusations against Jain for misusing his position for personal gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:58 IST
State Associations Withdraw No-Confidence Motion Against AITA President Anil Jain
No-Confidence Motion

The state associations on Saturday withdrew the proposed no-confidence motion against outgoing All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain.

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had originally planned to move the no-confidence motion against Jain, calling for an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The associations conveyed this morning that they don't want to press it, so EGM was not required," outgoing AITA Secretary General Dhupar told PTI.

When asked about the reason for the withdrawal, Dhupar replied, "I was not party to it, I was doing my duty to send the notice in my capacity as Secretary General."

Anil Jain, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times." Jain was not a contestant in the AITA elections, which were conducted on Saturday during the AGM.

The state units that initially proposed the no-confidence motion included Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura. A member of one of the state associations said the decision to withdraw the motion was taken "in the larger interest of the nation."

"It could have hit India's image on the international stage badly. Anyway, his term is over and he ceases to be AITA President, so we withdrew it," said the official, who did not want to be identified.

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains. Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM, but the plea was not admitted. He also alleged that certain candidates who filed for posts violated the Sports Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024