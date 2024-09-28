State Associations Withdraw No-Confidence Motion Against AITA President Anil Jain

The state associations on Saturday withdrew the proposed no-confidence motion against outgoing All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain.

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had originally planned to move the no-confidence motion against Jain, calling for an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The associations conveyed this morning that they don't want to press it, so EGM was not required," outgoing AITA Secretary General Dhupar told PTI.

When asked about the reason for the withdrawal, Dhupar replied, "I was not party to it, I was doing my duty to send the notice in my capacity as Secretary General."

Anil Jain, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times." Jain was not a contestant in the AITA elections, which were conducted on Saturday during the AGM.

The state units that initially proposed the no-confidence motion included Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura. A member of one of the state associations said the decision to withdraw the motion was taken "in the larger interest of the nation."

"It could have hit India's image on the international stage badly. Anyway, his term is over and he ceases to be AITA President, so we withdrew it," said the official, who did not want to be identified.

One of the state associations had accused Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains. Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM, but the plea was not admitted. He also alleged that certain candidates who filed for posts violated the Sports Code.

