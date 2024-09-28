Left Menu

Mediterranean Wind Fails to Favor Britain's America's Cup Bid

In the America's Cup challenger series, fickle Mediterranean winds halted a promising British lead against Italy. After both boats faltered due to the lack of breeze, the race was abandoned, keeping the series tied at one point each. The series winner will challenge New Zealand next month.

28-09-2024
In a dramatic turn of events, the Mediterranean wind played spoiler in the America's Cup challenger series on Saturday, leaving Britain unable to cement their lead against Italy.

The race was abandoned in the final stretch due to time constraints, keeping the score level at one point each in the first-to-seven Louis Vuitton final in Barcelona. The series winner will earn the right to challenge defenders New Zealand next month.

With Sunday's resumption of racing scheduled, the tension mounts. Britain initially surged ahead but saw their advantage evaporate as Italy quickly closed the gap. Both teams' AC75 monohulls fell into slow 'displacement' mode, causing the race to be called off, adding more suspense to this high-stakes contest.

