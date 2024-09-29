Lewis Hamilton Clears the Air with Mercedes Team After Strategy Misstep

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has assured fans that his relationship with the Mercedes team remains strong, despite recent criticisms regarding race strategy. The assurance comes after he finished sixth in the Singapore Grand Prix, a result he partly attributes to a tyre strategy he disagreed with.

Hamilton, 39, who initially secured the third qualifying position, expressed his frustration over the team's decision to start with soft tyres instead of his preferred medium tyres. 'I battled as hard as I could to fight to go on the medium tyre, but the team continued to suggest that I started on the soft ... everyone was on medium,' he explained at a subsequent event.

Mercedes' technical director, James Allison, acknowledged the error, admitting it compromised Hamilton's race. Despite the setback, Hamilton took to social media, describing the strategy as a bold move that didn't pan out. He emphasized the need for tricky conversations within the team, which he believes fortify their success. 'We will support each other to the very end,' added the British driver, whose focus now shifts to the upcoming race in Austin next month.

