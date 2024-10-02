Left Menu

India to Host Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Next Year

India will host the first Kho Kho World Cup next year, featuring 16 men's and women's teams from 24 countries. The event aims to spotlight the sport's cultural roots in India and achieve Olympic recognition by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:46 IST
India to Host Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Next Year
  • Country:
  • India

The first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup will be held in India next year and will feature 16 men's and women's teams from 24 countries and six continents.

Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) made the announcement on Wednesday.

''Kho Kho has its roots in India and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. Today, the sport that started in the mud and has gone to the mat now has a global presence with 54 countries playing the sport across the world,'' KKFI said. "Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognized as an Olympic sport by 2032 and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream," said KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024