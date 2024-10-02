India to Host Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Next Year
India will host the first Kho Kho World Cup next year, featuring 16 men's and women's teams from 24 countries. The event aims to spotlight the sport's cultural roots in India and achieve Olympic recognition by 2032.
The first edition of the Kho Kho World Cup will be held in India next year and will feature 16 men's and women's teams from 24 countries and six continents.
Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) made the announcement on Wednesday.
''Kho Kho has its roots in India and this World Cup will highlight the rich cultural heritage and competitive spirit of the sport. Today, the sport that started in the mud and has gone to the mat now has a global presence with 54 countries playing the sport across the world,'' KKFI said. "Our ultimate goal is to see Kho Kho recognized as an Olympic sport by 2032 and this World Cup is the first step towards that dream," said KKFI president Sudhanshu Mittal.
