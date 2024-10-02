Smriti Mandhana Talks Challenges, Rivalries Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana emphasized that there are no shortcuts when it comes to overcoming Australia's dominance in the Women's T20 World Cup. As the tournament commences on Thursday, Mandhana stated that every team must give its best to outplay the six-time world champions.

Australia has remained unbeaten in the last three editions of the tournament. Since former skipper Meg Lanning retired following their win in South Africa, Alyssa Healy has taken over the captaincy, aiming to sustain their global supremacy.

Mandhana highlighted that each game in the World Cup holds significant importance and mentioned that the team must put in 100% effort against strong contenders like New Zealand and Sri Lanka. She added that facing Australia requires flawless gameplay. The match against Pakistan, laden with emotional intensity from fans, adds to the challenge. Preparing to acclimatize to Dubai's afternoon heat is crucial for India's performance, with several sessions lined up to ensure players are prepared for the conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)