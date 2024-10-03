Carlos Alcaraz: Energized Comeback with Team Spirit Fueling His Success
Carlos Alcaraz, refreshed by team events like the Davis Cup and Laver Cup, is set for the Asia swing, eyeing the Shanghai Masters title after winning the China Open. Despite a lackluster North American swing, team competitions reignited his passion and prepared him for challenges ahead.
World number two, Carlos Alcaraz, credits his recent team competitions in Davis Cup and Laver Cup for reigniting his passion for tennis. The young Spaniard, who has had a successful year with victories in the French Open and Wimbledon, as well as a silver in the Paris Olympics, faced challenges during the North American swing, landing early exits at Cincinnati and the U.S. Open.
Since his defeat at Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz has been instrumental in securing Spain's spot in the Davis Cup quarter-finals and paving the way for Team Europe's triumph in the Laver Cup. Recently, he clinched the China Open title by outplaying his rival, Jannik Sinner. "The Davis Cup and the Laver Cup have renewed my energy and motivation," Alcaraz told reporters, emphasizing the importance of team support in his comeback.
Alcaraz's schedule remains demanding; he completed a grueling final against Sinner in Beijing, then immediately prepared for the Shanghai Masters. Reflecting on the hectic timeline, he said, "The tennis schedule is tight, but you adapt or get left behind." Despite the whirlwind, he remains focused, grateful for the support of his team and federation in navigating his sports journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Highlights of Current Sports News
Sports Headlines Roundup: Wins, Milestones, and Announcements
TVS Motor Unleashes the All-New Apache RR 310: A Revolution in Super-Premium Sports Motorcycles
Americans Can Now Renew Passports Online
Arunachal Pradesh Governor and Union Minister Discuss Sports Development