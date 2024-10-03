Azharuddin Under Scrutiny: The HCA Money Laundering Case Unfolds
Former Indian cricketer and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case concerning the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The case involves financial misappropriations amounting to Rs 20 crore. Fresh summons have been issued for October 8.
Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin finds himself embroiled in legal trouble as he failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. This case pertains to alleged financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). He missed the summons scheduled for October 3, seeking more time to prepare his deposition.
The ED is investigating claims of financial malfeasance within the HCA, which have been under scrutiny since November last year. The probe stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau, revealing misappropriation of funds worth Rs 20 crore, primarily linked to the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium's construction projects.
Additional summons have been issued for Azharuddin to appear on October 8. Meanwhile, past office bearers, including Congress MLA and former HCA president Gaddam Vinod, have been implicated in the probe. Azharuddin's role as the HCA president is particularly under the ED's scanner, with allegations of arbitrary allotments of tenders to preferred vendors at inflated rates without proper procedures.
