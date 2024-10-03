Left Menu

Bangladesh Triumphs in ICC Women's T20 World Cup After Decade

Bangladesh's women's cricket team secured their first ICC T20 World Cup victory in a decade, defeating Scotland by 16 runs. Captain Nigar Sultana expressed the emotional significance of the win, highlighting key performances by Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, and 'Player of the Match', Ritu Moni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:18 IST
Bangladesh Triumphs in ICC Women's T20 World Cup After Decade
Nigar Sultana (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic moment for Bangladesh's women's cricket team, they secured a victory over Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, marking their first win in the tournament in a decade. The match, kicking off the latest edition in the UAE, saw Bangladesh win by 16 runs.

Following the game, an elated Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana highlighted the importance of this victory, noting it was a moment they had awaited for a long time. The captain praised her team's efforts in challenging conditions, particularly the roles played by Sobhana Mostary with 36 runs and Shathi Rani with 29 runs.

Ritu Moni's exceptional bowling performance, taking 2 wickets for 15 runs, earned her the 'Player of the Match' honor. Despite Sarah Bryce's efforts for Scotland, scoring 49 runs, they fell short, concluding at 103/7. Bangladesh's triumph has rejuvenated the team's spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

