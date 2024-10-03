Pakistan Bowlers Shine with Stunning Victory Over Sri Lanka

In a gripping encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan's bowlers delivered a combined performance to lead their team to a memorable 31-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday. Despite being bowled out for a modest total of 116, Pakistan's bowlers displayed remarkable resilience.

Sri Lankan batters were restricted to 85 for nine in response, largely due to stellar performances by Pakistan's bowlers. Captain Fatima Sana shone both as a batswoman, scoring 30 off 20 balls, and as a bowler, taking two wickets. She was aptly named Player of the Match for her all-around performance.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal was instrumental, taking three wickets for 17 runs, supported by Omaima Sohail and Nashra Sandhu with two wickets each. Sri Lanka's early advantage, highlighted by Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari's bowling, faded as Pakistan clinched victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)