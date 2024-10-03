Left Menu

Pakistan Bowlers Shine with Stunning Victory Over Sri Lanka

In a thrilling opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan secured a remarkable 31-run victory over Sri Lanka. Pakistan was bowled out for 116, but their strong bowling performance restricted Sri Lanka to 85/9. Skipper Fatima Sana excelled, guiding her team to triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:25 IST
Pakistan Bowlers Shine with Stunning Victory Over Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan's bowlers delivered a combined performance to lead their team to a memorable 31-run victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday. Despite being bowled out for a modest total of 116, Pakistan's bowlers displayed remarkable resilience.

Sri Lankan batters were restricted to 85 for nine in response, largely due to stellar performances by Pakistan's bowlers. Captain Fatima Sana shone both as a batswoman, scoring 30 off 20 balls, and as a bowler, taking two wickets. She was aptly named Player of the Match for her all-around performance.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal was instrumental, taking three wickets for 17 runs, supported by Omaima Sohail and Nashra Sandhu with two wickets each. Sri Lanka's early advantage, highlighted by Chamari Athapaththu and Sugandika Kumari's bowling, faded as Pakistan clinched victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024