Gwalior On Alert: T20I Match Sparks Prohibitory Orders Amidst Tensions

Ahead of a T20I cricket match in Gwalior, authorities have imposed prohibitory measures to prevent unrest following calls for protests by right-wing groups. The restrictions are intended to maintain peace amidst concerns over inflammatory social media content that could affect the international sporting event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to ensure a peaceful T20I cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Gwalior, the district magistrate has enforced prohibitory orders. Aimed at curbing potential unrest, these orders restrict protests and the spread of inflammatory materials, particularly on social media platforms, according to official statements.

The prohibitory measures, effective until October 7, respond to a 'Gwalior bandh' called by the Hindu Mahasabha and other protesting organizations. Recent demonstrations demanded the cancellation of the match, referencing alleged 'atrocities' against Hindus in Bangladesh, which have previously led to significant political turmoil and protests in the region.

The district administration, led by magistrate Ruchika Chauhan, sanctioned these orders under section 163 of the new Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, succeeding the CrPC. The Superintendent of Police highlighted the spread of objectionable and communal content, pushing for order imposition to safeguard public peace and safety in the district.

Latest News

