Sarfaraz Khan Dedicates Double Century to Injured Brother

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:01 IST
Sarfaraz Khan Dedicates Double Century to Injured Brother
Sarfaraz Khan (Photo: BCCI Domestic/X). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's middle-order sensation, Sarfaraz Khan, made headlines in the Irani Cup by scoring an unbeaten double century against the Rest of India squad, dedicating half of his runs to his younger brother Musheer, who recently endured a serious car accident.

With an exceptional knock of 222 runs off 286 balls, Sarfaraz struck 25 boundaries and four sixes, fulfilling a heartfelt promise to his family. "If I was set, I promised to score a double hundred - one hundred for me and one hundred for my brother," Sarfaraz emotionally shared post-day three.

The Irani Cup match remained competitive as Abhimanyu Easwaran of the Rest of India responded with a stellar 151 runs, marking his third such score in seven innings, strengthening his case for a spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy team. As the day ended, the Rest of India trailed by 248 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

