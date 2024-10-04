Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects on India's T20 WC Setback

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her team's performance against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup opener was subpar, resulting in a 58-run loss. However, she remains confident that India can deliver better results, especially in the upcoming match against Pakistan.

Indian Women's T20 World Cup captain Harmanpreet Kaur has openly acknowledged her team's failure to perform at their best during their opening game loss to New Zealand by 58 runs. Despite the setback, she remains hopeful of improved performances in future matches.

The team was dismissed for a mere 102 runs in their pursuit of 161, with no player reaching a personal score of 20. Kaur, however, emphasized that a 161-run target on a slow pitch was not intimidating as they have successfully chased similar scores in the past.

While expressing disappointment over missed opportunities, Kaur is optimistic about the team's upcoming match against Pakistan, while acknowledging fielding errors that need addressing. Opposition leader Sophie Devine lauded her team's efforts after winning the Player of the Match title for her unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls.

