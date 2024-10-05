Left Menu

NFL's Global Touchdown: 'Mini Super Bowls' Beyond Borders

The NFL aims to create 'mini Super Bowl' experiences in its international games, enhancing the league's global presence. Starting with successful events in Sao Paulo and continuing with games in London, Munich, and future plans for Spain, the NFL engages fans worldwide with vibrant performances and local festivities.

Updated: 05-10-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:45 IST
The National Football League is intensifying its global expansion strategy using its international games as 'mini Super Bowls' for fans outside the United States, according to a league official.

Following a successful debut match in Sao Paulo, the league returns to London, where iconic players Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold will face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Engaging fans through various events, teams are orchestrating an energetic experience with significant pre-game and halftime shows, remarked Peter O'Reilly, NFL's executive vice president.

As the NFL contemplates a more extensive international schedule, plans include games in Germany and Spain, hoping to captivate millions of overseas football fans by replicating the thrilling Super Bowl ambience across the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

