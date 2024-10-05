Suarez Speaks Out: Bielsa's Coaching Methods Cause Division in Uruguay Team

Former Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has publicly criticized Marcelo Bielsa's coaching methods, claiming they have caused division among the national team players. The legendary forward, who recently retired from international football, highlighted the tactics and changes implemented by Bielsa since he took over last year as reasons for the rift.

Speaking to DSports, Suarez implored fans not to direct their frustrations towards the players when performances falter. "Bielsa has divided the whole group because of his training methods," Suarez remarked. He revealed that some teammates are contemplating leaving the squad, only committing to playing in the Copa America.

Suarez further unveiled issues, such as the treatment of midfielder Agustin Canobbio, and described a negative environment at the team's facilities. He lamented the lack of communication and shared instances where Bielsa did not even greet the players or staff, emphasizing the impact on team morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)