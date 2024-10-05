Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs in Thrilling China Open Semi-Final

Coco Gauff came from behind to defeat Paula Badosa in a gripping semi-final match at the China Open. After losing the first set, Gauff showcased resilience and skill, ultimately advancing to the final with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory. She will face the winner of Zheng Qinwen vs. Karolina Muchova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:30 IST
Coco Gauff, a former U.S. Open champion, staged a remarkable comeback to secure her place in the final of the China Open, overcoming Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals. The match, held in Beijing on Saturday, saw Gauff recover from a challenging start, characterized by early double faults and a weaker second serve.

Despite losing the first set, the American tennis player remained resilient, battling through a marathon game to draw level at 4-4 against world number 19, Badosa. Demonstrating tenacity, Gauff then captured the set after breaking Badosa's serve and maintaining her own in the ensuing games.

In the decisive third set, the 20-year-old Gauff broke Badosa's serve twice, advancing to a 4-1 lead. Her powerful forehands and strategic play dismantled Badosa's defenses, sealing the match with confidence and setting the stage for an exciting final against either Zheng Qinwen or Karolina Muchova.

