Trailblazing Waves: Women's America's Cup Sets Sail

This weekend marks a historic moment as 12 female skippers hit the Mediterranean waters for the inaugural Women's America's Cup. Despite their male counterparts having more experience with the larger AC75 boats, these women are determined to make their mark.

The competition kicked off with a thrilling series of races featuring 17 Olympic medallists. Italy took the lead, expertly managing the elements to claim three victories. Sunday's races will see additional teams from Australia, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.

This regatta symbolizes a significant move towards gender equality in sailing. Through the use of the AC40s, roles traditionally dominated by men are now open to women, who are eager to seize these opportunities and showcase their talent on a global stage.

