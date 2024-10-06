Left Menu

Indian Women's Rugby Team Secures Silver in Thrilling Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

The Indian women's rugby team captured a silver medal at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Kathmandu, narrowly losing 5-7 to the Philippines in the final. Led by Shikha Yadav, the team showcased exceptional skill throughout the tournament, overcoming opponents like Sri Lanka and Indonesia, and aims for gold in future events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:01 IST
The Indian women's rugby team clinched a silver medal at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy, held in Kathmandu. In a tense final, the Shikha Yadav-led team narrowly lost to the Philippines with a score of 5-7.

Before reaching the final, the Indian team delivered a series of impressive performances. They topped their semifinal match against Guam with a decisive 24-7 victory and previously dominated in league play, defeating Sri Lanka 29-10 and Indonesia 17-10.

Expressing pride in their performance, Shikha Yadav commended the team's efforts and vowed to convert the silver into gold in future competitions. She extended gratitude to head coach Waisale Serevi and the support staff for their guidance and support throughout the tournament.

