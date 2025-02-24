Strengthening Alliances: Japan and Philippines Unite Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The increasingly complex security landscape in Asia has prompted Japan and the Philippines to elevate their defense collaboration, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani stated during a meeting in Manila on Monday.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro highlighted a necessary resilient partnership to counter unilateral efforts by China and others aimed at altering the international order.

The defense ties between these U.S. allies have strengthened over the past two years with a landmark military agreement, underlining their shared concerns over China's assertiveness in the region.

