Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Chinese state media criticized the Philippines for deploying the US 'Typhon' missile in the South China Sea, claiming it jeopardizes regional peace. The Philippines had initially promised the deployment was temporary, prompting accusations of dishonesty from China's Communist Party newspaper, People's Daily. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese state media has called on the Philippines to retract the deployment of the US missile system known as 'Typhon'. The move, according to China's Communist Party newspaper, People's Daily, destabilizes peace and violates previous assurances made by the Philippines.

In a sharply-worded commentary, People's Daily condemned the introduction of intermediate-range missiles, likening it to an act of confrontation contrary to the region's need for peace and prosperity. The publication accused the Philippines of acting in bad faith by reneging on their promise of a temporary deployment.

Efforts to reach the Philippine embassy in Beijing for a comment were unsuccessful. The ongoing issue underscores the geopolitical tensions in the region as powerful nations vie for influence over the strategic South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

