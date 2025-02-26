Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese state media has called on the Philippines to retract the deployment of the US missile system known as 'Typhon'. The move, according to China's Communist Party newspaper, People's Daily, destabilizes peace and violates previous assurances made by the Philippines.

In a sharply-worded commentary, People's Daily condemned the introduction of intermediate-range missiles, likening it to an act of confrontation contrary to the region's need for peace and prosperity. The publication accused the Philippines of acting in bad faith by reneging on their promise of a temporary deployment.

Efforts to reach the Philippine embassy in Beijing for a comment were unsuccessful. The ongoing issue underscores the geopolitical tensions in the region as powerful nations vie for influence over the strategic South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)