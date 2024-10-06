Sachin Tendulkar Joins US Cricket Revolution
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined the National Cricket League's ownership group, aiming to boost cricket's popularity in the US. The NCL seeks to create a platform for world-class cricket and inspire new audiences. Tendulkar will present the championship trophy at the inaugural tournament.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has become part of America's National Cricket League (NCL) ownership, a move set to propel the sport's growth in the United States. The announcement came amidst NCL's preparations for its inaugural season.
Tendulkar, revered worldwide for his cricketing prowess, expressed excitement at joining during this pivotal moment for the sport in the US. 'Cricket has been my life's greatest journey and joining the NCL allows me to witness its growth first-hand,' he stated.
Featuring performances by Mika Singh and legendary mentoring from cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Akram, the NCL aims to attract a new generation of fans, bringing a festival-like energy to cricket in America.
