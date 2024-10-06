Temba Bavuma's Test Participation Uncertain Amid Injury Setbacks

Temba Bavuma faces uncertainty regarding his participation in South Africa's Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on October 21. The concern arises from an elbow injury he sustained during the second ODI against Ireland, which forced him to retire hurt and prevented him from fielding.

In the absence of Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen is set to lead the team, while Aiden Markram, the T20I captain, is resting for this series. Bavuma's current injury affects the same elbow he injured in 2022 during a T20 tour of India, which had also ruled him out of the tour to England later that year. He successfully returned before the 2022 T20 World Cup but faced another setback as South Africa exited in the group stage.

Following the World Cup, Bavuma was relieved of T20 captaincy duties but maintained his roles in ODI and Test formats. He has endured a series of injuries, including a right hamstring issue before the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final and a left hamstring injury last year that sidelined him during the Boxing Day Test against India. With numerous challenges, South Africa eyes five wins out of the remaining six Tests in this WTC cycle to keep their championship hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)