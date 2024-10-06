Left Menu

Keanu Reeves Tackles Toyota GR Cup with Dramatic Spin-Out

Actor Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut at the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis. Despite a spin-out that sent him into the grass, Reeves quickly resumed racing. He qualified 31st and finished 25th, avoiding a first-lap crash. Another race is scheduled for Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:50 IST
Keanu Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, the famed actor known for his role in 'John Wick,' recently stepped into the world of professional auto racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 60-year-old faced a dramatic moment when his car spun off track during the Toyota GR Cup event.

Despite the unexpected detour into the grass at turn nine, Reeves maintained his composure and swiftly returned to the race without any collisions. Competing against 34 other drivers, he qualified in 31st place and achieved a noteworthy 25th position by the race's end.

Avoiding a first-lap crash proved crucial for Reeves, who previously tasted victory at the 2009 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in a celebrity race. Adding to the excitement, he plans to race again on Sunday as part of the same cup series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

