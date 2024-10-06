Left Menu

Diamond Harbour FC Triumphs: I-League 3 Champions

Diamond Harbour FC secured their first national title by defeating Chanmari FC 1-0 in the I-League 3 final at Naihati Stadium. Midfielder Ragav Gupta's decisive goal ended Chanmari's winning streak. Diamond Harbour's controlled performance dominated the match, leading to their promotion to the I-League 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naihati | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:42 IST
Diamond Harbour FC achieved a historic victory by clinching the I-League 3 title, overcoming Chanmari FC with a 1-0 triumph at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday. The match's only goal was delivered by midfielder Ragav Gupta with a stunning left-footed shot from outside the penalty area during the 29th minute.

Despite the close scoreline, the game was comfortably in the hands of the Bengal side, coached by Kibu Vicuña, which controlled 69 percent of the possession. Prolific striker Narohari Shrestha, who had eight goals in the tournament, also played a pivotal role by assisting Gupta in scoring the decisive goal.

Diamond Harbour FC, alongside Chanmari FC, Keinou Library & Sports Association FC, and SAT Tirur, moves forward to the 2024-25 I-League 2. Their dominant performance marked a landmark achievement, showcasing their potential to compete at higher levels in Indian football.

