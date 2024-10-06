Diamond Harbour FC Triumphs: I-League 3 Champions

Diamond Harbour FC achieved a historic victory by clinching the I-League 3 title, overcoming Chanmari FC with a 1-0 triumph at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday. The match's only goal was delivered by midfielder Ragav Gupta with a stunning left-footed shot from outside the penalty area during the 29th minute.

Despite the close scoreline, the game was comfortably in the hands of the Bengal side, coached by Kibu Vicuña, which controlled 69 percent of the possession. Prolific striker Narohari Shrestha, who had eight goals in the tournament, also played a pivotal role by assisting Gupta in scoring the decisive goal.

Diamond Harbour FC, alongside Chanmari FC, Keinou Library & Sports Association FC, and SAT Tirur, moves forward to the 2024-25 I-League 2. Their dominant performance marked a landmark achievement, showcasing their potential to compete at higher levels in Indian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)