Triumphant Ride: Mohsin Paramban Shines in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

In a thrilling season finale at the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, Malappuram's Mohsin Paramban demonstrated exceptional skill, earning victory in the 2024 series with an impressive seven out of ten wins.

Despite encountering a mechanical issue during Sunday's climactic race, Mohsin showcased resilience, finishing second with a time of 15:10.876 seconds.

Rookie sensation Savion Sabu stole the limelight, capturing first place with a total race time of 15:03.809 seconds. Meanwhile, Beedani Rajender secured third, clocking in at 15:17.258 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)