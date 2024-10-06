Aashima Ahlawat's Narrow Miss at ISSF Junior World Championship

Aashima Ahlawat, representing India in trap shooting, showcased her prowess at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, securing a fourth-place finish on the concluding day of the event. Despite her strong performance matching Sofia Gori of Italy with 25 trapped targets, she missed out on a medal due to a higher bib number.

Aashima had entered the final with a qualifying score of 113 over two days, earning the fifth spot in the finals. In contrast, Gori qualified second with a score of 115, which ultimately led to her advancement. Aashima was the standout Indian performer in an event that also featured both men's and women's finals.

Other Indian participants included Bhavya Tripathi, who finished ninth with 110, and several others ranked further down. In the men's category, Indian shooters Shardul Vihal and Zahir Khan finished in the mid-30s out of over 100 participants, highlighting a challenging competition for the Indian contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)