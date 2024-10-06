Left Menu

Action-Packed Sunday: A Glimpse into U.S. Sports

Sunday's sports lineup includes key NFL games, MLB matchups, NHL contract news, and action from WNBA, PGA, MLS, and NASCAR events. Noteworthy highlights are NFL quarterback changes, Vikings' running back injury, and NHL's Jeremy Swayman signing a lucrative deal with the Boston Bruins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:39 IST
Action-Packed Sunday: A Glimpse into U.S. Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the U.S. sports scene was abuzz with excitement and unexpected turns. NFL fans witnessed the Minnesota Vikings playing without star running back Aaron Jones, who exited early due to a hip injury against the New York Jets in London.

The Indianapolis Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars with veteran Joe Flacco stepping in for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was listed as inactive. Meanwhile, in baseball, the Mets faced off against the Phillies while the Dodgers clashed with the Padres. On another note, MLB's Central Division teams are gearing up for the upcoming NHL season.

A major headline in the NHL was Boston Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman's new eight-year, $66 million contract. This long-term commitment reflects the team's confidence in Swayman's abilities. Other sports highlights included WNBA games, PGA Championship coverage, and esports events like League of Legends and Dota competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024