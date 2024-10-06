Action-Packed Sunday: A Glimpse into U.S. Sports

On Sunday, the U.S. sports scene was abuzz with excitement and unexpected turns. NFL fans witnessed the Minnesota Vikings playing without star running back Aaron Jones, who exited early due to a hip injury against the New York Jets in London.

The Indianapolis Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars with veteran Joe Flacco stepping in for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was listed as inactive. Meanwhile, in baseball, the Mets faced off against the Phillies while the Dodgers clashed with the Padres. On another note, MLB's Central Division teams are gearing up for the upcoming NHL season.

A major headline in the NHL was Boston Bruins' goaltender Jeremy Swayman's new eight-year, $66 million contract. This long-term commitment reflects the team's confidence in Swayman's abilities. Other sports highlights included WNBA games, PGA Championship coverage, and esports events like League of Legends and Dota competitions.

