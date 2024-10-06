Left Menu

Sinner's Stunning Comeback at Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Advances

Jannik Sinner showcased incredible resilience at the Shanghai Masters by rallying from a set down to defeat Tomas Martin Etcheverry, advancing to the fourth round. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic began his hunt for a 100th title with a challenging victory over Alex Michelsen. Both players face critical next rounds.

Jannik Sinner. (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Jannik Sinner exhibited remarkable endurance at the Shanghai Masters, triumphing over Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a nail-biting three-set duel. The World No. 1 recovered after losing the first set 6-7(3), securing the next two sets 6-4, 6-2, in a match that lasted two hours and 39 minutes. Expressing relief post-match, Sinner remarked, 'It was a very tough match, both physically and mentally, so I am very happy to get through this one,' according to ATP Tour.

Sinner, eyeing his seventh title in 2024, will face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Ben Shelton in his upcoming match. A potential encounter with Shelton could reignite memories of last year's fourth-round battle. In their latest clash against Etcheverry, Sinner regained momentum in the second set despite initial setbacks, ultimately overpowering his opponent with a decisive final-set performance.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic embarked on his quest for a historic 100th title, overcoming a challenging match against Alex Michelsen at the Shanghai Masters. Djokovic battled through two tie-breakers, emerging victorious 7-6(3), 7-6(9). After a five-year hiatus from Shanghai, the seasoned champion is set to face either Flavio Cobolli or long-time foe Stan Wawrinka in his next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

