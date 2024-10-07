Touchdowns and Tottenham: NFL Mania Sweeps North London

North London transformed into a hub of American NFL excitement on Sunday as fans witnessed the Minnesota Vikings narrowly triumph over the New York Jets with a 23-17 victory. This marked the first of three NFL showdowns at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Signifying its role as an NFL destination, the stadium, equipped with NFL-specific amenities, hosted its ninth game. The Vikings continued their victorious streak, boasting five wins out of five games. In contrast, the Jets faced their second consecutive loss, highlighting the growing importance of London in the NFL calendar.

Die-hard NFL enthusiasts noted the electric atmosphere, with the 'Skol' chant echoing throughout the venue, and activities such as cheerleading and fan-engagement initiatives. This enthusiasm builds ahead of upcoming matches involving the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, further solidifying London's place in the NFL world.

(With inputs from agencies.)