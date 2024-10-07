Left Menu

Mayank Yadav Sets the Pace on T20I Debut Against Bangladesh

Indian bowler Mayank Yadav delivered a stirring performance on his T20I debut against Bangladesh. Yadav's impressive pace, reaching up to 149.9 kph, earned him a wicket and rave reviews. India secured victory with significant performances from Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and a solid chase led by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Updated: 07-10-2024 10:11 IST
Mayank Yadav Sets the Pace on T20I Debut Against Bangladesh
Mayank Yadav. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling debut that had fans buzzing, India's latest fast-bowling sensation, Mayank Yadav, showcased his prowess in the T20I opener against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Yadav, renowned for his impressive stint in the IPL with the Lucknow Super Giants, consistently clocked speeds up to 150 kph, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

The 22-year-old bowler's maiden performance in national colors was nothing short of sensational. In his four-over spell, Yadav maintained a blistering average pace of 138.7 kph, as reported by Wisden. Despite not surpassing the 150 kph mark, he was consistent with 140 kph deliveries, taking a wicket at an economy of 5.20.

In a match where India elected to bowl first, Bangladesh struggled to reach 127 runs, thanks to a stellar bowling display by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. The chase, anchored by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, saw India comfortably secure the win. Arshdeep was declared 'Player of the Match' for his crucial spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

