Aggressive Half-Centuries Propel Pakistan's Positive Start Against England
Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique's aggressive half-centuries put Pakistan ahead in the first Test against England. Masood remained unbeaten on 61, while Shafique scored 53 not out, leading Pakistan to 122 for 1 by lunch. England's debutant Brydon Carse was denied his first wicket after a referral overturned an lbw decision.
Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique put Pakistan in a commanding position with aggressive half-centuries against England's new-look pace attack in the first Test on Monday.
Masood, remaining unbeaten at 61, and Shafique, at 53 not out, delivered a positive start for Pakistan, reaching 122 for 1 by lunch.
England's hopes for an early breakthrough were dashed when Brydon Carse, on his debut, was denied a wicket through a successful TV referral.
