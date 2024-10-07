Aggressive Half-Centuries Propel Pakistan's Positive Start Against England

Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique put Pakistan in a commanding position with aggressive half-centuries against England's new-look pace attack in the first Test on Monday.

Masood, remaining unbeaten at 61, and Shafique, at 53 not out, delivered a positive start for Pakistan, reaching 122 for 1 by lunch.

England's hopes for an early breakthrough were dashed when Brydon Carse, on his debut, was denied a wicket through a successful TV referral.

(With inputs from agencies.)