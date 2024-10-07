Left Menu

Barcelona Eyes Historic Champions League Three-Peat

Barcelona, bolstered by star striker Ewa Pajor, aims for a third Women's Champions League title with key players Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas on new contracts. The team kicks off against Manchester City in Group D, striving to equate Lyon's record while competing amidst formidable rivals like Lyon and Wolfsburg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:25 IST
Barcelona Eyes Historic Champions League Three-Peat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona is on the brink of carving out history as it sets sights on a third consecutive Women's Champions League title. Strengthened by the addition of Poland's star striker Ewa Pajor, Barcelona's squad is further bolstered by newly extended contracts for standout players Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.

The Catalans commence their European campaign against Group D rivals, Manchester City, in a bid to carry forward their momentum from last season's triumph over Lyon. This win had seen pivotal performances from Ballon d'Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas, both of whom contributed crucial goals in the final.

While Barcelona strengthens its lineup, Lyon remains a formidable force with record holder Ada Hegerberg leading their charge, determined to reclaim their dominant form. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg, guided by Alexandra Popp, begins its journey against Roma, setting the stage for fierce competition ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024