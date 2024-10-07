Barcelona Eyes Historic Champions League Three-Peat
Barcelona, bolstered by star striker Ewa Pajor, aims for a third Women's Champions League title with key players Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas on new contracts. The team kicks off against Manchester City in Group D, striving to equate Lyon's record while competing amidst formidable rivals like Lyon and Wolfsburg.
Barcelona is on the brink of carving out history as it sets sights on a third consecutive Women's Champions League title. Strengthened by the addition of Poland's star striker Ewa Pajor, Barcelona's squad is further bolstered by newly extended contracts for standout players Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.
The Catalans commence their European campaign against Group D rivals, Manchester City, in a bid to carry forward their momentum from last season's triumph over Lyon. This win had seen pivotal performances from Ballon d'Or winners Bonmatí and Putellas, both of whom contributed crucial goals in the final.
While Barcelona strengthens its lineup, Lyon remains a formidable force with record holder Ada Hegerberg leading their charge, determined to reclaim their dominant form. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg, guided by Alexandra Popp, begins its journey against Roma, setting the stage for fierce competition ahead.
