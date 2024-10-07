Left Menu

Saudi PIF Eyes $1 Billion Stake in Streaming Giant DAZN

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is assessing a potential $1 billion investment in DAZN, a sports-streaming company. If successful, the deal would amplify PIF's influence in European football. DAZN seeks a $10-$12 billion valuation and aims to broaden its sports content offering globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:54 IST
Saudi PIF Eyes $1 Billion Stake in Streaming Giant DAZN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly weighing a $1 billion investment in DAZN, the sports-streaming service supported by billionaire Len Blavatnik, according to sources familiar with the situation.

This potential minority stake acquisition could significantly boost PIF's footprint in European football, as DAZN holds broadcasting rights for major leagues like Italy's Serie A, Spain's LaLiga, Germany's Bundesliga, and France's Ligue 1.

The conversations between PIF and DAZN have been ongoing but remain at an early stage, a source indicated, stressing that a definitive agreement has not been reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024