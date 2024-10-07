Saudi PIF Eyes $1 Billion Stake in Streaming Giant DAZN
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is assessing a potential $1 billion investment in DAZN, a sports-streaming company. If successful, the deal would amplify PIF's influence in European football. DAZN seeks a $10-$12 billion valuation and aims to broaden its sports content offering globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly weighing a $1 billion investment in DAZN, the sports-streaming service supported by billionaire Len Blavatnik, according to sources familiar with the situation.
This potential minority stake acquisition could significantly boost PIF's footprint in European football, as DAZN holds broadcasting rights for major leagues like Italy's Serie A, Spain's LaLiga, Germany's Bundesliga, and France's Ligue 1.
The conversations between PIF and DAZN have been ongoing but remain at an early stage, a source indicated, stressing that a definitive agreement has not been reached.
