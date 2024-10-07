Left Menu

Britain Eyes Historic Victory in America's Cup

Britain, with skipper Ben Ainslie, has a rare chance to seize the America's Cup after 173 years, facing formidable New Zealand. Support from Princess of Wales and backing from billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, coupled with a partnership with Mercedes, boost hopes for this prestigious sailing competition.

Updated: 07-10-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:22 IST
Britain is poised for a historic victory in the America's Cup, as skipper Ben Ainslie leads the team against New Zealand for the first time in 173 years. Ainslie expressed determination, saying they are ready to give their best effort to seize the coveted trophy.

Encouragement from Britain's Princess of Wales, a committed supporter, has bolstered the team's spirits. Ainslie compared New Zealand's sailing prowess to the renowned All Blacks, acknowledging the strength of their opponents. Despite the challenges, the British team remains optimistic.

Innovations in sailing technology play a crucial role, with billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's financial support and a partnership with Mercedes providing an edge. The collaboration brings expertise from Formula One, promising enhanced performance as the competition approaches the final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

