IBA Calls for Legal Showdown Against Olympic Organizers

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is urging its national federations to participate in legal action in Switzerland against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for alleged abusive actions. This comes after IOC's decision to exclude IBA, prompting a new organization, World Boxing, to work toward boxing's Olympic inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:29 IST
The International Boxing Association (IBA) has called on its national federations to join a legal battle in Switzerland against what it describes as the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) 'abusive behaviour.'

IBA and IOC have been in conflict since IBA lost recognition due to governance and financial issues, leading the Swiss-based IOC to manage boxing tournaments at recent Olympics. The IBA filed a complaint with the Swiss Competition Commission in August, accusing the IOC of dominating the Olympic Games market unfairly.

Amid these tensions, the IBA alleges the IOC is pressuring National Olympic Committees against including IBA-affiliated federations. In an effort to end such pressures, the IBA encourages federations to join in action against the IOC. The recently formed World Boxing is vying to secure boxing's future in the Olympics, urging federations to join its ranks.

