Left Menu

Shams Charania Joins ESPN, LeBron and Bronny Make NBA History

This sports news summary includes Shams Charania joining ESPN, Hurricane Milton impacting NFL schedules, Caitlin Clark's golfing plans, New York Liberty's WNBA finals journey, LeBron and Bronny James making NBA history, arrests and charges against Jabrill Peppers, Terry Francona's appointment at the Reds, MLS attendance records, updates on Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers, and Canada Basketball's coaching change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 05:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 05:20 IST
Shams Charania Joins ESPN, LeBron and Bronny Make NBA History

Shams Charania has been appointed as ESPN's new senior NBA insider, following in the footsteps of his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski, who recently retired. Charania expressed excitement for his new role, emphasizing his commitment to ESPN's vast sports audience.

In unexpected news, Hurricane Milton forces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to early relocation to New Orleans in preparation for an upcoming game, showcasing the ongoing challenges faced by sports teams dealing with natural disasters.

Adding to the roster of sports stories, Caitlin Clark, recently named WNBA's Rookie of the Year, will showcase her golf talents at a pro-am event in November, while Major League Soccer celebrates a record-breaking season attendance exceeding 11 million fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024