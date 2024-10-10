Left Menu

David Hubert Takes the Helm: Anderlecht's New Coach

Anderlecht appointed David Hubert as their new coach, choosing an internal promotion over other candidates. Hubert, acting as interim coach after Brian Riemer’s dismissal, led the team to victories in the Europa League and Belgian league. Hubert aims for continuous progression in his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:34 IST
David Hubert Takes the Helm: Anderlecht's New Coach
In a strategic internal promotion, Anderlecht has officially named David Hubert as their new coach. This decision comes after engaging discussions with alternative candidates, including Tottenham Hotspur assistant Ryan Mason and former Swiss international Raphael Wicky.

The 36-year-old Hubert, who stepped into the interim coaching role following the club's recent dismissal of Dane Brian Riemer, has already steered the team to impressive victories. Notably, Anderlecht secured a 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad in Spain during the Europa League.

Under Hubert's leadership, Anderlecht also claimed a decisive 3-0 victory over rivals Standard Liege in the Belgian league. Upon his appointment, Hubert expressed his honor and focus on fostering ongoing improvement within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

