Rafa Nadal Bids Farewell: Tributes Pour In from Tennis Legends

Rafa Nadal, the Spanish tennis icon, announced his retirement from professional tennis after the Davis Cup final. The tennis world, including greats like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary player.

Federer lauded Nadal's extraordinary career and commended his unforgettable contributions to the sport. Djokovic highlighted Nadal's impact on inspiring young players and praised him for his tenacity, dedication, and indomitable spirit on the court.

Other notable figures such as Carlos Alcaraz, Rod Laver, and Jannik Sinner echoed similar sentiments, celebrating Nadal's legacy and the invaluable lessons he leaves behind. With Nadal's departure, the tennis community reflects on his incredible achievements and unwavering influence on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)