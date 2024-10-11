Messi's Return Sparks High-Drama Draw Against Venezuela

Argentina faced Venezuela in South America's World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, marking the return of Lionel Messi to international action. Despite Messi's impressive setup for Otamendi's early goal, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Venezuela, fierce in their approach, equalised in the second half when Salomon Rondon headed in a goal from Yeferson Soteldo's pass, overcoming goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. Rulli replaced Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, who was serving a suspension.

Despite the draw, Argentina remains at the top of the standings with 19 points, while Venezuela advances to sixth place. Argentina is set to play Bolivia next, and Venezuela will visit Paraguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)