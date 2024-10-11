Left Menu

WNBA Expands Finals to Best-of-Seven: A Game Changer

The WNBA will expand its Finals to a best-of-seven format next year, aligning with other major sports. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the changes, including improvements for lower-seeded teams. The league also highlights rising fan engagement and tackles social media abuse as part of its transformative year.

The WNBA is set to adopt a best-of-seven format for its Finals starting next year, a move poised to elevate the league's competitive spirit and fan engagement. Currently, the playoffs feature a best-of-five format for both the semifinals and finals, with a best-of-three initial round. The change aims to align women's professional basketball with the widely recognized formats of other major sports.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has emphasized that the top-seeded teams will host the more significant share of games, specifically the first, second, fifth, and seventh, while also affording lower-seeded teams at least one home game in the opening round. The logistics of traveling between venues will be streamlined by the league's use of charter flights throughout the season.

Addressing other league matters, Engelbert revealed that the draft lottery is set for November 17, with Golden State Valkyries securing the fifth pick. Additionally, the commissioner condemned the rise in social media abuse faced by players, committing to collaboration with the players' union to address these challenges through technology and mental health support.

