FIFA Faces Human Rights Scrutiny Over Saudi World Cup Bid
Experts and activists urge FIFA to scrutinize Saudi Arabia's human rights obligations before confirming it as the 2034 World Cup host. Concerns mirror past oversight in Qatar's 2022 bid, with calls for ongoing reviews and potential contract terminations to ensure labor rights and social reforms.
- Country:
- Switzerland
As FIFA prepares to announce Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, a call for human rights oversight intensifies. Activists and legal experts demand independent reviews of Saudi Arabia's commitments, warning of potential labor abuses amid massive construction projects.
Concerns mirror the Qatar 2022 World Cup experience, where limited attention was given to human rights obligations. The experts urge FIFA to ensure that hosting contracts include enforcement mechanisms for human rights commitments or risk damaging the organization's reputation.
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aimed at modernization, faces scrutiny over its human rights record. Skepticism remains as human rights violations and gender inequality persist. The debate underscores the ongoing tension between sports diplomacy and human rights advocacy on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Asian Migrant Workers Set Guinness World Record in Singapore Cricket Tournament
AAIB Investigates Airprox Incident Over Arabian Sea Involving EL AL and Qatar Airways
Financial Times Top Stories: Simon Case Steps Down, Anna Anthony New EY Boss, Roche's Drug Launch, LVMH Sells Off-White, and Qatar Airways’ Major Stake Purchase
Qatar's Akram Afif Nominated for Second Asian Player of the Year Award
Iranian President Seeks Support Against Israel During Qatar Visit