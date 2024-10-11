FIFA Faces Human Rights Scrutiny Over Saudi World Cup Bid

As FIFA prepares to announce Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, a call for human rights oversight intensifies. Activists and legal experts demand independent reviews of Saudi Arabia's commitments, warning of potential labor abuses amid massive construction projects.

Concerns mirror the Qatar 2022 World Cup experience, where limited attention was given to human rights obligations. The experts urge FIFA to ensure that hosting contracts include enforcement mechanisms for human rights commitments or risk damaging the organization's reputation.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aimed at modernization, faces scrutiny over its human rights record. Skepticism remains as human rights violations and gender inequality persist. The debate underscores the ongoing tension between sports diplomacy and human rights advocacy on the global stage.

