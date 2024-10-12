Left Menu

Titanic Showdown: Djokovic vs. Sinner in Shanghai Masters Final

Novak Djokovic is set to face Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final. Djokovic aims to achieve his 100th ATP title against Sinner, who secured the year-end number one ATP ranking. This match marks a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic

In an eagerly anticipated clash, Novak Djokovic prepares to meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final. The Serbian sportsman secured his spot by defeating American seventh seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6(6) in the semi-finals.

Entertaining fans with a relentless drive for victory, Djokovic eyes his 100th ATP title. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, who secured his position as year-end number one in ATP rankings, arrives at the finals with a triumphant record after vanquishing Czech Tomas Machac 6-4 7-5.

This Sunday's face-off promises a historic match as they revisit their Australian Open semi-final encounter, where Sinner ended Djokovic's impressive winning streak. As both go head-to-head, Djokovic remains unfazed by previous defeats and is eager to wrest the Shanghai Masters crown.

