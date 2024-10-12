Sports Highlights: Triumphs and Trials on the Global Stage

New Zealand secured a significant 2-0 lead against Britain in the America's Cup, winning in challenging Mediterranean conditions. This victory places them in a strong position in the race to seven.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic, the last of the 'Big Four', continues to excel, despite the recent retirements of Federer, Murray, and Nadal. As Djokovic prepares for a showdown with Jannik Sinner, Sinner's impressive season start has helped him claim the year-end top spot.

Elsewhere, the WNBA announced a new best-of-seven Finals format starting in 2025, Italy celebrated their first Women's America's Cup win, and the Colorado Avalanche bolstered their lineup by claiming goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

(With inputs from agencies.)