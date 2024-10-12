Pat Cummins: Beyond Expectations as Australia Captain

Pat Cummins has disclosed that his tenure as Australia's cricket captain, initially planned to conclude by 2025, is likely to extend, as he aims to lead until at least 2027.

Since taking over from Aaron Finch and Tim Paine, Cummins has steered Australia to victories in prominent tournaments, including the World Test Championship final against India, and the ODI World Cup. His leadership has marked a successful era, with the team seeing a remarkable record of wins in both Test series and ODIs.

Cummins attributes part of his success to the well-oiled Australian setup, orchestrated by coach Andrew McDonald and the concerted efforts of the staff. "I'm loving the role," stated Cummins, highlighting the synergy between management and the team that alleviates his burden. Australia's upcoming face-off against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy is set for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)