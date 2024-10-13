Artur Beterbiev Becomes Undisputed Light-Heavyweight Champion

In a stunning victory, Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev claimed the undisputed light-heavyweight boxing title with a win over his Russian rival Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia last Sunday.

Two judges favored Beterbiev with scores of 115-113 and 116-112, while the third judge saw the fight tied at 114-114. This high-stakes bout in Riyadh saw both fighters entering the ring undefeated, with Beterbiev, aged 39, unifying the WBC, WBO, and IBF belts alongside Bivol's WBA title.

Bivol, who turned 33, became the first competitor to take Beterbiev the full 12 rounds, a feat given Beterbiev's prior flawless knockout record. The match, initially postponed due to Beterbiev's knee injury, finally saw the four major belts unified under one champion for the first time since Roy Jones Jr. in 1999.

